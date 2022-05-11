ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Open Mic – Save the Art – Before it’s too late

By Pacific Sun Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year, legendary Sonoma County artist Mary McChesney will celebrate, if all goes well, the 100th anniversary of her birth. It probably won’t be a very festive occasion, since Mary is in a “rest home” in Petaluma, and as one dear friend put it, “sadly not clear in her...

Culture Crush – Week of May 11, 2022

This Thursday, spend an evening hearing from Latinx author Isabel Allende Live at College of Marin. The evening will begin with students in the College of Marin’s Drama Department performing an excerpt from The Stories of Eva Luna, dramatized and directed by instructor Erin McBride Africa. Following the performance, Allende will be interviewed on stage by College of Marin English professor Dave King, and will take questions from the audience. This will be a celebration of Allende, Spanish, Latinx cultures, feminism and democracy, and of bilingual, immigrant and refugee families. Isabel Allende Live at College of Marin will be held at the James Dunn Theater, 835 College Ave., Kentfield, Thursday, May 12, 6:30-8:30pm. Free. For more information visit www.marinarts.org.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Space Case – Co-working saves lives

When not properly stowed, writers go bad. Not their writing, but their souls. We curdle easily and need to be handled with kid gloves—scratch that—thick rubber gloves—and kept in a cool, dry place, preferably not too bright and not for too long. Many of us are peripatetic....
SAN RAFAEL, CA
Secret Agenda

The good ol’ USA has never had a lock on corrupt, windbag politicians, as evidenced by Russian dramatist Nikolai Gogol’s The Government Inspector. Originally published in 1836, Gogol’s takedown of the dishonesty, greed and stupidity that runs rampant in government is considered by many to be one of the world’s greatest comedies.
ROSS, CA
Art of Mind – Youth fest for mental health

It seems we’re experiencing perpetually unprecedented times. Though we’re all feeling the impact, our youth—and especially teenagers—face a particularly acute set of challenges. The pandemic stripped teens of their connection, shutting down schools and cutting kids off from their social network. That is unless they engaged...
MARIN COUNTY, CA

