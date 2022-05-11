Orianthi announces new live album, Live From Hollywood

Us guitarists are always looking for new tones, amps, effects and rig configurations. We often spend hundreds or thousands on new pieces of equipment, just to move them on when something else new and exciting comes up - and this can be an incredibly expensive, time consuming and frustrating process. What if we told you then, that you could turn your laptop into a full-on electric guitar practice and recording rig, packed with models of some of the industry's most highly sought after amps and effects? With 50% off Guitar Rig 6 Pro at Native Instruments, you'll have 21 amps and 68 different effects at your disposal, for less than $100.
