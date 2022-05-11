ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orianthi announces new live album, Live From Hollywood

By Matt Owen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrianthi has announced Live From Hollywood – a new live album that was recorded during the electric guitar titan’s January 2022 show at the Bourbon Room in Hollywood. To usher in the news, Orianthi has previewed the forthcoming offering...

