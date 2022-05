Believe it or not, there was a time when Portland had no smashburgers, or any sort of higher-end, thin-and-crispy, fast food-style burger that was made by a local purveyor. Boys and girls, the year was 2014. LaMarcus Aldridge was (barely) coexisting with Damian Lillard. John Kitzhaber was (barely) governor of Oregon. And just about the only burger that could conjure up memories of Steak ‘n Shake or In-N-Out was served at a place downtown called All-Way, which didn’t even last a year.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO