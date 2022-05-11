ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boynton Beach, FL

Video shows strangers stop car, rescue driver in Florida

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wLkJH_0fanTSAa00

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Police are searching for the good Samaritans credited with preventing tragedy when a driver suffered a medical episode while behind the wheel.

The Boynton Beach Police Department shared video on Facebook showing a car moving slowly into a busy intersection. The video shows a woman run up to the car and bang on the window before getting the attention of other drivers, who all work together to stop the moving car.

In the post, police said that the group used a barbell to break through the window, allowing them access to put the car in park. From there they pushed it to a nearby 7-Eleven, where a nurse on the phone with 911 provided medical attention until emergency crews arrived.

Police said the driver of the car suffered a medical condition and was slumped over the steering wheel of her car, WPTV reported. The woman’s co-worker was in another car and was the woman first seen on video waving her arms to get the attention of other drivers, according to WPTV.

Police said that they shared the video because “They are heroes and we want to bring them back together at the police department to recognize them and meet the woman they rescued.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Georgia man killed in forklift accident after gun safe falls on him

MACON, Ga. — A Georgia man was killed Thursday when he became pinned between the forklift he was driving and a gun safe he was transporting, authorities said. David Butler, 55, of Macon, died at the Tractor Supply Company distribution center west of Interstate 75 near Macon, The Macon Telegraph reported. Butler was pronounced dead at the scene after co-workers found him at around 9:30 a.m. EDT.
MACON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Boynton Beach, FL
Accidents
State
Florida State
City
Boynton Beach, FL
Local
Florida Cars
Boynton Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WHIO Dayton

Small plane crashes on bridge near Miami, striking an SUV

MIAMI — (AP) — A small plane with three people aboard crashed Saturday on a bridge near Miami, striking an SUV with three occupants, the Federal Aviation Administration reported. The single-engine Cessna 172 departed from Hollywood-Fort Lauderdale International Airport bound for Key West and soon lost power, the...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Davie family finds surprise visitor, a large gator, in backyard

DAVIE, Fla. – A family in Davie had a surprise guest during their breakfast on Saturday morning when they discovered a large alligator in their backyard. The Mermelsteins were getting their day started as they glanced out the window and saw the gigantic reptile lounging on their property on Southwest 78th Drive in the Orange Woods Estates neighborhood.
DAVIE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#The Strangers#Accident#Samaritans
blackchronicle.com

Missing Texas woman found dead in trunk of her own car

A Texas woman who had been missing for days was found dead in the trunk of her own vehicle, according to police. The body of Angela Mitchell, 24, was found Wednesday in Texas City after local residents reported to police a foul odor coming from the trunk of a white Honda that had been parked on a road for days, according to KTRK-TV Houston.
TEXAS CITY, TX
Kait 8

Three killed, six injured in interstate crash

DYER, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have identified the victims of a fatal I-40 crash that killed three and injured six Thursday night. Content partner KNWA reported a group of motorcyclists was traveling west on I-40 near Dyer when a pickup truck traveling in the wrong direction came crashing into them.
DYER, AR
WHIO Dayton

Police: 3 hurt after crowds rush exit at Las Vegas festival

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A music festival in Las Vegas has resumed after a “security incident” temporarily halted performances on Saturday, authorities said. Las Vegas police said in a statement that three people were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries after crowds at the Lovers & Friends Festival rushed from the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
SCDNReports

Asleep at the Wheel on Riddlebarger Road

Deputies responded to several reports of individuals under the influence out in the county. Just after 7 am, a caller reported an apparently intoxicated person driving a silver Prius on St. Rte. 335 near the KwiK Stop. Deputies were unable to locate the person. Half an hour later, a call...
LUCASVILLE, OH
WBTW News13

Trucker seriously injured after crash, 75-foot fall in North Carolina

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A tractor-trailer driver is in the hospital recovering from serious injuries after crashing through an overpass railing in New Bern, North Carolina The North Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver lost control on Highway 17 heading toward the Trent River Bridge and the truck fell more than 75 feet before […]
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
72K+
Followers
102K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy