There's a similar story playing across the American West: A small, picturesque mountain town gets discovered by wealthy patrons, drawn by natural beauty and opportunities for winter recreation. Those wealthy patrons purchase second homes and short-term rentals that can be used as Airbnbs. Real estate prices skyrocket, and locals get priced out. All of a sudden, the restaurants, ski resorts and other amenities that drew those wealthy patrons can't find workers, because those workers can't afford homes.

BONNER COUNTY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO