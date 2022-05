A former Auburn elementary school teacher was found guilty by a judge of raping a student, the Worcester County District Attorney's Office said Thursday. Stephen Jaszek, 66, of South Hadley, was first arrested in 2018. He was found guilty of two counts of aggravated rape of a child by a mandated reporter, two counts of aggravated rape of a child and one count of aggravated rape of a child under the age of 14 by a mandated reporter.

AUBURN, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO