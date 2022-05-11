Newark Memorial Services

Kevin M. Buswell, 66, of Quincy, Ill., died May 6, 2022 at his home. Kevin was born October 1, 1955, in Quincy, Ill., to Wayne Wright and Sarah Myrldene (Byers) Buswell. Kevin worked as a machinist for over 30 years. An avid outdoorsman, Kevin was happiest when he was out in the woods. He loved to go hunting for deer, pheasant, squirrels, and mushrooms. He was also a master angler and had several secret spots and “honey holes” that he would fish from. When Kevin wasn`t out in the woods, he could be found inside watching Cardinals baseball, Judge Judy, or Kevin VanDam`s show: Kings of Bass. Or, he could be found at Village Inn, where he had gone so often that everybody there knew him. Above everything, Kevin loved his family and the times he spent with them. Taking his children on trips to the Veterans Home to pick blackberries and feed the animals was one of his favorite things to do. Kevin will be remembered for his wit, ability to make songs up on the spot, and his love for the outdoors and his family.

QUINCY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO