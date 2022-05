LOUISVILLE, Ky.—Bellarmine University Director of Athletics Scott Wiegandt announced today that the university has taken steps to ensure the continuity of the men's basketball program by naming Doug Davenport as the Coach-in-Waiting, which essentially provides for the reins of the Bellarmine men's basketball program to be transferred to Doug Davenport when his father, Scott Davenport, decides to retire.

