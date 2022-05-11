Please Enable JavaScript

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mokena, IL

mokena.org
www.mokena.org

Polarbear

Payments are being sent to about 1.42 million Illinois Facebook users

On Thursday, March 17, the US Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit in Hawaii upheld a landmark $650 million settlement of a privacy lawsuit against Facebook for allegedly collecting and storing “biometric data” without first giving notice and getting consent. Excepting further appeal, the money was to be transferred to Illinois class members in a span of 60 days.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Settlement Checks Going Out To Illinois Facebook Users

Checks have started going out to Facebook users in Illinois as part of a settlement of complaints that the social media giant violated the state’s biometric privacy law. A lawsuit accused Facebook of collecting and storing facial recognition data without the proper consent. As part of the settlement, Facebook...
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

WHOA: The Facebook Checks Actually Arrived in Illinois

You heard you'd get money, you filled out the form, but did you think you'd ever actually see the check? Those Facebook check are actually arriving in Illinois. Remember 2020? I know you do... so many things happened and didn't happen in 2020 and one of those things was this huge Facebook settlement.
ILLINOIS STATE
Mokena, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
wjol.com

Crest Hill Senior Citizen Identified Following Hostage Situation at Romeoville Bank

The Will County Coroner’s office has identified the armed bank robber who took hostages on Tuesday in Romeoville. He is identified as a 65 year old Crest Hill man. The Coroner says that on Tuesday, May 10th the suspect was transported to Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital, and died as a result of a gunshot wound. The Illinois State Police is investigating. The name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
ROMEOVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

Unaccompanied minors no longer allowed in Millennium Park after 6 p.m. following chaos that left one teen dead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a chaotic night in Chicago's Loop that left a teenager dead, a new policy will no longer allow unaccompanied minors in Millennium Park after 6 p.m. from Thursday through Sunday. The new policy goes into effect immediately. Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office announced the change Sunday afternoon. "We, as a City, can not allow any of our public spaces to become platforms for danger," Lightfoot said in a release. A 16-year-old, Seandell Holliday, was shot and killed in the mayhem, just steps from The Bean. The teen was shot in the chest around 7:30 p.m. as rowdy crowds of young people converged downtown....
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Joliet police: 3 charged after narcotics bust in suburban Chicago

JOLIET, Ill. - The Joliet Police Department has arrested two men and a woman following a multi-year investigation into narcotics dealing. On Wednesday morning, Joliet officers and federal agents executed arrest warrants on Victor Gutierrez-Barajas, Tomas Aguirre and Consuelo Aguirre-Recendiz. The investigation led to the seizure of more than 1,500...
JOLIET, IL
KFVS12

Increased cases of hepatitis in children

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hepatitis cases in children are on the rise. As health officials try and figure out what the cause is, they are asking parents to take precautionary measures. Shawnna Rhine with the Southern 7 Health Department shared what’s she’s seeing with cases in Illinois and what...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Father returns 4 children months after hiding them from mother

CHICAGO (CBS) – Four children last seen in January hidden from their mother, by their father, have been located.Nathaniel Barajas, 2, Jazmyne Barajas, 4, Destiny Barajas, 11, and Breneah Barajas, 13, were last seen on Jan. 14 with their father – 38-year-old Brian Barajas, who has been knowingly hiding his children from their mother. A warrant was issued by Cook County for Child Abduction on Wednesday. No Amber alert had been issued.Police said he has deliberately concealed his four children from his ex-girlfriend, their mother, since January 14.They were believed to be with Barajas or other family members in the West Ridge, Irving Park, or Belmont Cragin community. All four children were returned safe and sound by the father, according to police.  
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Gov. Pritzker signs legislation protecting auto accident victims from rogue towing companies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday signed legislation that will give drivers greater protection from unscrupulous towing companies. The legislation was an amendment to Illinois House Bill 3124. It calls for a "tow rotation list," in which essentially, police agencies will call an approved list of tow companies whenever there's an accident. If a random tow driver pulls up on the scene and wasn't requested by the owner of the car or officer, they will not be authorized to tow the vehicle. The legislation requires any towing service working within the jurisdiction...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Suburb's new policy limits number of pets & barking

AURORA – Strict new policies have some pet owners in west suburban Aurora howling mad. Not only do they limit the number of pets residents can have, but dog owners could be fined if their dog barks for more than 15 minutes. This week the Aurora City Council made...
AURORA, IL
oakpark.com

Oak Park issues new COVID guidance for schools

The Oak Park Public Health Department has released new COVID-19 safety guidance for schools, citing an uptick in cases, particularly among school-aged children. The health department reported May 11 that 437 Oak Park residents tested positive the previous week. Four weeks ago, 102 cases were reported. Those numbers do not reflect those who tested positive using at-home testing kits and did not get a confirmatory test at an official testing site.
OAK PARK, IL

