The City of Palmdale is offering free fitness classes at the Fitness Court at Pelona Vista Park, located at 37720 Tierra Subida Ave. Beginners classes will be held May 28 and June 4, while intermediate classes will take place June 11, 18 and 28. All classes run from 10 to 11 a.m. Register at www.playpalmdale.com and search for “Fitness Court.”

PALMDALE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO