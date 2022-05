Thanks to a generous donation, Tyler Police Department's canine Dino will be better protected while doing his duty to protect and serve his community. Canines play a vital role in policing. They assist other officers in apprehending fleeing suspects, assist in search and rescue operations, and they can use their incredible sense of smell and sniff out drugs hidden within a vehicle, explosives, landmines, and much more thanks to their 225 million scent receptors in their noses. So when a department has a canine on the force, they want to protect them as much as they can just like any other officer on the force.

TYLER, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO