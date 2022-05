The 'No Mow May' trend is catching on and could soon be sweeping across the nation. I really enjoy springtime and summertime here in East Texas, but the one thing I don't particularly care for is when it comes time to mow the yard. I have such a big yard that it takes me nearly two hours to complete my yardwork, so this 'No Mow May' sounds enticing to me.

TYLER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO