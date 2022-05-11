ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremont, CA

Six PharmD Graduates in KGI’s Class of 2022 Receive Industry Fellowships

kgi.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix graduating students in Keck Graduate Institute (KGI)’s Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) program have received industry fellowships, which prepare graduates for a career in the pharmaceutical industry by providing intensive, hands-on training in drug discovery, development, and commercialization. Only around 450 openings for fellowships are offered across the...

www.kgi.edu

Comments / 0

Related
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

DMG MORI Joins the Applied Digital Manufacturing Center as its Newest Industry Partner

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Morf3D, Inc., a subsidiary of Nikon Corporation and trusted leader in metal additive manufacturing (AM) specializing in AM optimization and engineering for the aerospace, defense, and space industries, today announced that DMG MORI, a worldwide leader in metal cutting machine tools and processing solutions for turning and milling, has committed to a technology development partnership in its new Applied Digital Manufacturing Center (ADMC) in Long Beach, California.
BUSINESS
Nature.com

SmI-mediated enantioselective reductive dearomatization of non-activated arenes

Arenes are fundamental feedstocks for many chemical processes within organic synthesis. The dearomatization of arenes, especially non-activated benzene derivatives, has long been recognized as an important synthetic transformation. However, developing enantioselective variants of these dearomative reactions remains a challenge due to the inherent stability of benzene derivatives. Here we report the development of a samarium diiodide (SmI2)-mediated enantioselective reductive dearomatization of non-activated benzene derivatives. The use of chiral tridentate aminodiol ligand forms a chiral samarium complex, mediating the intramolecular addition of a ketyl radical onto one of the two enantiotopic arene rings in a stereoselective fashion. The scope of the process is displayed through the synthesis of a range of dearomatized bicycles bearing three stereogenic centres, in good yield and stereocontrol. Scale-up of the process and further reductive and olefination transformations of the bicyclic products showed the synthetic utility of the SmI2-mediated process.
CHEMISTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Claremont, CA
Business
Claremont, CA
Education
City
Claremont, CA
City
Fellows, CA
Local
California Education
Nature.com

Inorganic cesium lead mixed halide based perovskite solar materials modified with functional silver iodide

Inorganic CsPbIBr2 perovskites have recently attracted enormous attention as a viable alternative material for optoelectronic applications due to their higher efficiency, thermal stability, suitable bandgap, and proper optical absorption. However, the CsPbIBr2 perovskite films fabricated using a one-step deposition technique is usually comprised of small grain size with a large number of grain boundaries and compositional defects. In this work, silver iodide (AgI) will be incorporated as an additive into the CsPbIBr2 perovskite precursor solution to prepare the unique perovskite CsI(PbBr2)1-x(AgI)x. The AgI additive in the precursor solution works as a nucleation promoter which will help the perovskite to grow and merge into a continuous film with reduced defects. With detailed characterizations, we found that incorporating AgI additive resulted in a uniform perovskite film with fewer grain boundaries, increased grain size, crystallinity, optical absorption while decreasing carrier recombination and trap density. Using the AgI in an optimum amount, we fabricated CsPbIBr2 perovskite solar cells (PSCs) with a simple structure and achieved a power conversion efficiency (PCE) of 7.2% with a reduced hysteresis index. This work offers an alternative approach towards preparing high-quality CsPbIBr2 perovskite films for solar cells with higher stability and other optoelectronic applications.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Validated determination of NRG1 Ig-like domain structure by mass spectrometry coupled with computational modeling

High resolution hydroxyl radical protein footprinting (HR-HRPF) is a mass spectrometry-based method that measures the solvent exposure of multiple amino acids in a single experiment, offering constraints for experimentally informed computational modeling. HR-HRPF-based modeling has previously been used to accurately model the structure of proteins of known structure, but the technique has never been used to determine the structure of a protein of unknown structure. Here, we present the use of HR-HRPF-based modeling to determine the structure of the Ig-like domain of NRG1, a protein with no close homolog of known structure. Independent determination of the protein structure by both HR-HRPF-based modeling and heteronuclear NMR was carried out, with results compared only after both processes were complete. The HR-HRPF-based model was highly similar to the lowest energy NMR model, with a backbone RMSD of 1.6"‰Ã…. To our knowledge, this is the first use of HR-HRPF-based modeling to determine a previously uncharacterized protein structure.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Genome-wide analysis of cis-regulatory changes underlying metabolic adaptation of cavefish

Cis-regulatory changes are key drivers of adaptative evolution. However, their contribution to the metabolic adaptation of organisms is not well understood. Here, we used a unique vertebrate model, Astyanax mexicanus-different morphotypes of which survive in nutrient-rich surface and nutrient-deprived cave waters-to uncover gene regulatory networks underlying metabolic adaptation. We performed genome-wide epigenetic profiling in the liver tissues of Astyanax and found that many of the identified cis-regulatory elements (CREs) have genetically diverged and have differential chromatin features between surface and cave morphotypes, while retaining remarkably similar regulatory signatures between independently derived cave populations. One such CRE in the hpdb gene harbors a genomic deletion in cavefish that abolishes IRF2 repressor binding and derepresses enhancer activity in reporter assays. Selection of this mutation in multiple independent cave populations supports its importance in cave adaptation, and provides novel molecular insights into the evolutionary trade-off between loss of pigmentation and adaptation to food-deprived caves.
WILDLIFE
technologynetworks.com

Introducing Primer Extension Target Enrichment for NGS With Brian Godwin

Next-generation sequencing (NGS) target enrichment methods provide solutions to focus on and sequence a small portion of the human genome. This saves sequencing and analysis costs for labs that study genetic diseases. These savings typically range from approximately 100 to 100,000 fold, depending on the application and the amount of the genome being targeted. Until now, there have been two primary target enrichment methods used in the field.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bristol Myers Squibb#Teva Pharmaceuticals#Medical School#The Fellowship#Pharmd Graduates#Kgi#Keck Graduate Institute
Nature.com

Environmental influences on mathematics performance in early childhood

Mathematics skills relate to lifelong career, health and financial outcomes. Individuals' cognitive abilities predict mathematics performance and there is growing recognition that environmental influences, including differences in culture and variability in mathematics engagement, also affect mathematics performance. In this Review, we summarize evidence indicating that differences between languages, exposure to maths-focused language, socioeconomic status, attitudes and beliefs about mathematics, and engagement with mathematics activities influence young children's mathematics performance. These influences play out at the community and individual levels. However, research on the role of these environmental influences for foundational number skills, including understanding of number words, is limited. Future research is needed to understand individual differences in the development of early emerging mathematics skills such as number word skills, examining to what extent different types of environmental input are necessary and how children's cognitive abilities shape the impact of environmental input.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Development of a novel large-scale manufacturing technology for sulfide solid electrolytes

A research group in the doctoral program of Toyohashi University of Technology's Department of Electrical and Electronic Information Engineering that includes a doctoral student Hirotada Gamo and specially appointed assistant professor Jin Nishida, specially appointed associate professor Atsushi Nagai, assistant professor Kazuhiro Hikima, professor Atsunori Matsuda and others, developed a large-scale manufacturing technology of Li7P3S11 solid electrolytes for all-solid-state lithium-ion secondary batteries.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Quantum Fisher information measurement and verification of the quantum CramÃ©r"“Rao bound in a solid-state qubit

The quantum CramÃ©r"“Rao bound sets a fundamental limit on the accuracy of unbiased parameter estimation in quantum systems, relating the uncertainty in determining a parameter to the inverse of the quantum Fisher information. We experimentally demonstrate near saturation of the quantum CramÃ©r"“Rao bound in the phase estimation of a solid-state spin system, provided by a nitrogen-vacancy center in diamond. This is achieved by comparing the experimental uncertainty in phase estimation with an independent measurement of the related quantum Fisher information. The latter is independently extracted from coherent dynamical responses of the system under weak parametric modulations, without performing any quantum-state tomography. While optimal parameter estimation has already been observed for quantum devices involving a limited number of degrees of freedom, our method offers a versatile and powerful experimental tool to explore the CramÃ©r"“Rao bound and the quantum Fisher information in systems of higher complexity, as relevant for quantum technologies.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sanofi
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Phys.org

Engineers develop fast and accurate COVID-19 sensor

Engineers at Johns Hopkins University, supported in part by the U.S. National Science Foundation, have developed a COVID-19 sensor that addresses the limitations of the two most widely used types of COVID-19 tests: PCR tests that require sample preparation, and the less accurate rapid antigen tests. The sensor technology, which...
ENGINEERING

Comments / 0

Community Policy