ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Bear rescued from Six Flags amusement park after getting trapped in back lot

By Nexstar Media Wire, Nouran Salahieh
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41MHgl_0fanHb1P00

( KTLA ) – Firefighters in California rescued a bear that got trapped in a back lot at Six Flags Magic Mountain last week, authorities said.

The bear wandered onto the lot at the Valencia amusement park on May 5 and somehow got stuck between two cargo trailers, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

US Army soldier killed in bear attack in Alaska

A Fire Department crew arrived at the scene, along with officers from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and animal control.

“They worked diligently and patiently for the next several hours to free the bear,” the Fire Department said in a news release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=032SmD_0fanHb1P00
Members of the L.A. County Fire Department work to rescue a bear that became trapped at Six Flags Magic Mountain. (Los Angeles County Fire Department)

After the bear was sedated, firefighters used equipment to move one of the trailers to get to the animal.

Images shared by the Fire Department showed the sedated bear being prepared for transportation.

Fire officials said the animal was safely relocated by personnel from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

7 stabbed in massive biker brawl in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Seven people were transported to the hospital after a massive brawl involving rival motorcycle clubs on Pleasant Street in Fall River, according to police. Police responded to the area around 12:25 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a large fight involving weapons. Officers found over fifty people were involved and […]
FALL RIVER, MA
KTSM

Gas line hit at construction site next to West Towne Marketplace

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Fire Department (EPFD) crews are on the scene of a hit gas line turned fire on the city’s Northwest side. Flames broke out shortly after 10 a.m. at the West Towne Marketplace, in a construction site across the street from the Flix Brewhouse. Units with the El Paso […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Alaska State
City
Valencia, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTSM

Heading outdoors? Follow these hiking, camping tips

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As temperatures continue to warm up and more and more community members begin to head outdoors, the El Paso Fire Department and Texas Parks and Wildlife would like to remind the public to practice these safety recommendations when planning outdoor hiking/camping activities. • Plan before you go. Know rules and […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man arrested for abusing Chihuahua

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) announced Friday morning the arrest of a man for injuring a 3-year-old Chihuahua named Millie. EPPD officials say 29-year-old Anthony Leonard Moore of West El Paso, was arrested after Westside Patrol Officers responded to an animal cruelty charge shortly before 4 a.m. along the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Dive team: Remains found in car pulled from Lake Vermilion

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Remains have been found inside of a car in Lake Vermilion. That is according to the Chaos Dive Team’s Facebook page. The owner of the car, Abbie Brandenburg, has been missing since May 5. Her car was pulled out of the lake on Wednesday evening. Her Red Ford Edge was […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear#Amusement Park#Six Flags#Us Army#Ktla#The Fire Department#Ktsm 9 News
KTSM

Wet N’ Wild Water World shares swimming safety tips

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s Drowning Prevention Week and summer is right around the corner. Wet and Wild Water World park dives right in on how you can take precautions when someone is drowning.  Executive Assistant and Lifeguard Instructor Emily Polinsky from Wet N’ Wild Water World says inexperienced swimmers – like a small […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Juarez in brief: News for May 13

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Relatives of a woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted and left for dead, blocked the Pan American Federal Highway in protest. Many expressing their outrage because the accused are alleged federal workers and protestors believe they evaded justice due to their jobs. Its been 22 days since the assault happened […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTSM

Police identify, arrest Northeast El Paso shooting victim

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) released the identity of the man shot in Northeast El Paso Thursday evening. According to EPPD officials, 24-year-old Cesar Isaac Hernandez was found by officers at a residence along the 4700 block of Guadalupe, with a gunshot wound to the chest. Hernandez was transported […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso Fire Chief takes new position at City Hall

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Mario D’Agostino, the now-former chief of the El Paso Fire Department, is now stepping into a deputy city manager position at City Hall. As a deputy city manager, D’Agostino is now overseeing the El Paso Fire Department, the El Paso Police Department, 911-311 communications, Animal Services, Municipal Courts, Office of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy