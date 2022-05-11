J-Hawks Host Final Home Soccer Match Thursday

The Urbandale Boys Soccer Team dropped to 12-3 on the season after a 2-1 loss to Dowling Catholic on Tuesday night. The J-Hawks will travel to Valley to face the Tigers on Friday at 7:30pm to close out Central Conference play. For a look at Matthew Putney's photo gallery from...
The Urbandale Girls Golf Team placed 3rd at the CIML Central Conference Golf Meet held on Wednesday morning at Blank Golf Course in Des Moines. The J-Hawks were led by medalists Megan Salmon (9th) and Kayla McLeran (15th). Individual places for Urbandale were:. Megan Salmon - 9th. Kayla McLeran -...
