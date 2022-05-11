ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbandale, IA

J-Hawks Host Final Home Soccer Match Thursday

j-hawks.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Urbandale Girls Soccer Team will host its final home...

j-hawks.com

Comments / 0

Related
j-hawks.com

J-Hawks Fall to 12-3 After Loss to Dowling

The Urbandale Boys Soccer Team dropped to 12-3 on the season after a 2-1 loss to Dowling Catholic on Tuesday night. The J-Hawks will travel to Valley to face the Tigers on Friday at 7:30pm to close out Central Conference play. For a look at Matthew Putney's photo gallery from...
URBANDALE, IA
j-hawks.com

J-Hawks Place 3rd at Conference Meet

The Urbandale Girls Golf Team placed 3rd at the CIML Central Conference Golf Meet held on Wednesday morning at Blank Golf Course in Des Moines. The J-Hawks were led by medalists Megan Salmon (9th) and Kayla McLeran (15th). Individual places for Urbandale were:. Megan Salmon - 9th. Kayla McLeran -...
URBANDALE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy