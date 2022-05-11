ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

World record broken by these Columbus Crew scarves

By Mark Feuerborn, Karina Cheung
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Guinness World Records stopped in Ohio Wednesday to measure a record-breaking scarf by the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field.

To raise awareness for children’s mental health, the soccer team partnered with Nationwide Children’s Hospital to try and break a record for the world’s longest chain of sports fan scarves.

More than 1,000 Columbus Crew scarves were knotted together and laid across the field — all in an attempt to raise money and awareness for children’s mental health.

“That’s the idea right, is to really do something attention-grabbing like a world record so that everyone is talking about children’s mental health, and everyone is aware that we have to be talking about it,” Dr. Ariana Hoet, clinical director of Nationwide’s On Our Sleeves children’s mental health campaign, said.

The record attempt dates back to October, as the Columbus Crew made an offer that month to donate a scarf towards the chain every time a fan bought a “Wrap Them In Support” soccer fan scarf.

“It’s truly a Columbus community effort — every fan that has purchased a scarf, the Columbus Crew has donated another scarf so we can use it in our attempt for the world record,” Hoet said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40AUVJ_0fanA7ZV00
Volunteers gather at the Lower.com Field to display a potential world-record-setting scarf chain. (WCMH Photo/Michael Klug)

A Columbus Crew spokesperson said the scarf chain grew to one mile long as donations came in, and volunteers laid it out around the Lower.com Field pitch.

After measurements were finished around 3:50 p.m., a representative for Guinness World Records confirmed that the scarf came in at 4,848.56 feet, breaking the previous record.

NBC4 Meteorologist Bob Nunnally visits coworkers

Volunteer Andrea Hickman, who has a daughter with anxiety, said she hopes the record-breaking scarf at Lower.com field will help foster discussions of mental health within Ohio families.

“[It] will make people kind of pause and reflect and see if they should have a check in with their kids on mental health,” Hickman said.

The Columbus Crew spokesperson said it donated 100% of the proceeds from “Wrap Them In Support” scarves towards providing free mental health resources to families around the country.

“I think it’s very emotional really — I mean to know that we’re part of a bigger project to really break the stigmas and bring help to kids that really need it,” volunteer Shannon Quillen said.

