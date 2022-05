It can be argued that Seth MacFarlane is one of the most multifaceted talents working in the entertainment industry today. “Family Guy” alone is the type of hit that anyone can make an entire career on. Of course, MacFarlane has not stopped there. His success ranges from one of the highest-grossing R-rated films of all time in “Ted,” his own music career of crooning and Christmas songs, and the capacity to not only write and direct but star in most of the projects he helms. One of MacFarlane’s works, more under the radar but with adamant fans, is seeing a continuation after a three-year absence. Moving from Fox to Hulu for a third season and with an attention-grabbing new name, the first trailer for “The Orville: New Horizons” is now online.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO