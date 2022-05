“The Henrietta Goodwin Scholars program made all the difference to me and is the reason I am able to graduate early and am going to grad school,” said Azure Fisher, who graduates this month with a bachelor’s degree in sustainability. After completing just two years at San Diego State University, Fisher has secured a spot at California State University Dominguez Hills to work toward a master’s in environmental science.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO