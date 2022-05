A Texas woman is facing, no pun intended, a huge, embarrassing disaster. Crystal Weinstock of Richmond got the shock of her life after walking out of Kai Brow Bar in Houston. Weinstock went in for a microblading session, which consists of an artist tattooing realistic natural-looking eyebrows over the natural eye hair in an area. However, Weinstock got something that looks like it came out of a comic book.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO