Red beans and rice at Southern University's Mayberry Dining Hall. If you're looking for tasty red beans and rice, get yourself to Southern University's dining hall on a Monday. I had heard about the legendary dish and wondered, "How much better could their red beans and rice be than anyone else's?" The answer is, "A lot." In fact, I'll say that the red beans and rice I ate at Southern this week were the best I've ever had. Let me add that the fried chicken wasn't bad either. Plus, the whole plate was less than $9 — a bargain and delicious! Highly recommend. The dining hall is open to anyone and now that classes are out, parking was easy-peasy. (If you haven't been out to Southern and seen the view of the Mississippi from the bluffs, that's an added bonus.)

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO