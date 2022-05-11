Opticos Design Presents Missing Middle Housing Scan

In the fall of 2021, the Mayor and Commission authorized funding to assist in the preparation of a Missing Middle Housing Scan of Athens Clarke County to be prepared by Opticos Design, Inc. out of Berkley California. The scan has been completed and the consulting firm is now prepared to present an overview of the document to the Mayor and Commission, Athens Housing Authority Board and the Planning Commission as outlined in their proposed scope of work. The presentation will be via Webex and will also be broadcast and available live and on-demand on-line for the benefit of the community. This meeting is scheduled to take place on Monday, June 6, 2022 beginning at 5:30 and ending at 7:00 pm.