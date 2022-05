Our worst day, May 5, 2022, was the best day for Michael Hutton because he is now in the arms of our Savior. Michael Dewitt Hutton, also known as Mike or Hutt, passed away at the young age of 54. Mike was born Jan. 26, 1968, to Milton Dewitt and Bettye Ann Hutton.

