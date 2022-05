Funeral services for Loretta Sexton, 91, of Jeremiah, were held May 9 at Letcher Funeral Home. Burial was in the I.D. Adams Cemetery at Jeremiah. A daughter of the late Shell Adams and Minnie Stamper Caudill and the widow of Jimmy Sexton, she died May 6 at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard.

JEREMIAH, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO