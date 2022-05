Summer isn't even officially on yet and it's already getting pretty hot so, watch out for your pets. Temperatures in the El Paso area can, and very often do, top 100 degrees. It is not even officially Spring yet and we have already seen a few days tap the 90's. As uncomfortable as it is for us to be out in these high temps, it is even worse for animals and can kill them. We all know better than to leave pets locked up in hot cars ... we do know that, right???? ... but even just leaving them outside in the yard can have devastating consequences.

