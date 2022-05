Two corrections officers at a Bessemer prison were charged earlier this week in connection with the death of an inmate last year. John Eddie Rogers, 35, of Pleasant Grove, and Latasha Patrice Terrell, 37, of Birmingham, were booked into the Jefferson County Jail on Tuesday on criminally negligent homicide charges in the July 2021 death of Jason Matthew Kirkland, 27, according to jail records.

BESSEMER, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO