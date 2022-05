Following the wave of appraisal letters that landed in property owners’ mailboxes this past month, most signaling a sharp hike in value, it’s no surprise that property taxes become a hot topic this time of year. Every school board, city council, and county commissioner’s court will be meeting this summer to determine a tax rate to apply against this valuation. These bodies will ultimately decide if your taxes increase, decrease, or stay the same. However, one large demographic typically overlooks the impact these property taxes have on their daily lives—renters.

