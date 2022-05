It may only be the fifth month of 2022, but you know what that means? It’s time for the 2023 new models to roll out from all your favorite OEMs! After all, what fun is it if you can’t spend half the year anticipating what the 2023 bikes are going to look like, and then planning how to get the one you want? If you’ve been wishing that OEMs would get a little bolder with their color choices again, you might just be happy to see Triumph’s latest Speed Triple 1200 RS, Street Triple 765 RS, Street Triple 765 R, Trident 660, Rocket 3 R, and Rocket 3 GT new color choices. Let’s take a peek into the near future, shall we?

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO