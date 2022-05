Notice is hereby given that a public walking tour will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 11:00AM. The walking tour is free and open to members of the public who wish to attend. The tour will provide an overview of the Half Crown-Marsh NCD and highlight some of the area’s history and architecture. This NCD of approximately 200 buildings represents a blending of what were once two separate NCDs.

