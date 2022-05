On Friday, May 13, 2022, at approximately 2:04 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 2800 Elm Street. When officers arrived, they found five adult males who were shot. The preliminary investigation has determined one male was approached by two men while standing on the sidewalk, and members of both parties started shooting. Those three men, along with two others caught in the crossfire were shot and transported to a local hospital.

DALLAS, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO