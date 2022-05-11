COVID-19 infections in infants

The aim of the study was to assess the relationship between personality traits, self-esteem and life satisfaction, and also the stress level, among dentists during the COVID-19 outbreak. In order to confirm our hypotheses, 310 active dentists aged 25"“64Â years who were practising during the first wave of COVID-19 in Poland were examined. The IPIP-BFM-20 self-report questionnaire was used to measure personality traits, the popular Rosenberg Self-Esteem Scale was used to assess self-esteem, the five-item Satisfaction with Life Scale was used to measure life satisfaction and the four-item version of the Perceived Stress Scale was used to measure stress. The dependent variable-stress-correlates negatively with traits in relation to the dimensions of extraversion (r"‰="‰âˆ’0.17, p"‰<"‰0.01), emotional stability (r"‰="‰âˆ’0.35, p"‰<"‰0.01) and intellect (r"‰="‰âˆ’0.16, p"‰<"‰0.01); it also has a negative correlation with self-esteem (r"‰="‰âˆ’0.37, p"‰<"‰0.01) and life satisfaction (r"‰="‰âˆ’0.35, p"‰<"‰0.01). Among the analysed variables, the highest correlations are observed for the following: self-esteem and emotional stability (r"‰="‰0.51, p"‰<"‰0.01); self-esteem and life satisfaction (r"‰="‰0.49, p"‰<"‰0.01); extraversion and intellect (r"‰="‰0.47, p"‰<"‰0.01). Considering the measures of mediation relevance and pathway relevance, it can be assumed that both self-esteem and life satisfaction have a mediating function in the relationship between agreeableness, emotional stability and stress: the relationship between emotional stability and stress is negative whereas that between agreeableness and stress is positive.

