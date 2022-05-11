ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 infections in infants

By MaÅ‚gorzata Sobolewska-Pilarczyk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe study aimed to analyse the clinical course of COVID-19 in 300 infants, selected from 1283 children diagnosed with COVID-19 between March and December 2020, registered in the SARSTerPED multicenter database. Most of the infants were registered in October and November 2020. 44% of the group were girls, and 56% were...

Correction to: Mild COVID-19 imprints a long-term inflammatory eicosanoid- and chemokine memory in monocyte-derived macrophages

The original version of this article contained an error in the ESM. The supplemental file titled "Supplementary information 1" is a marked version of the correct file, "Supplementary information 2". "Supplementary information 1" was therefore removed. The authors apologize for the error. The original article has been corrected.
SCIENCE
Predictors of stress among dentists during the COVID-19 epidemic

The aim of the study was to assess the relationship between personality traits, self-esteem and life satisfaction, and also the stress level, among dentists during the COVID-19 outbreak. In order to confirm our hypotheses, 310 active dentists aged 25"“64Â years who were practising during the first wave of COVID-19 in Poland were examined. The IPIP-BFM-20 self-report questionnaire was used to measure personality traits, the popular Rosenberg Self-Esteem Scale was used to assess self-esteem, the five-item Satisfaction with Life Scale was used to measure life satisfaction and the four-item version of the Perceived Stress Scale was used to measure stress. The dependent variable-stress-correlates negatively with traits in relation to the dimensions of extraversion (r"‰="‰âˆ’0.17, p"‰<"‰0.01), emotional stability (r"‰="‰âˆ’0.35, p"‰<"‰0.01) and intellect (r"‰="‰âˆ’0.16, p"‰<"‰0.01); it also has a negative correlation with self-esteem (r"‰="‰âˆ’0.37, p"‰<"‰0.01) and life satisfaction (r"‰="‰âˆ’0.35, p"‰<"‰0.01). Among the analysed variables, the highest correlations are observed for the following: self-esteem and emotional stability (r"‰="‰0.51, p"‰<"‰0.01); self-esteem and life satisfaction (r"‰="‰0.49, p"‰<"‰0.01); extraversion and intellect (r"‰="‰0.47, p"‰<"‰0.01). Considering the measures of mediation relevance and pathway relevance, it can be assumed that both self-esteem and life satisfaction have a mediating function in the relationship between agreeableness, emotional stability and stress: the relationship between emotional stability and stress is negative whereas that between agreeableness and stress is positive.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Neutralizing Antibodies in Children a Year After COVID-19 Infection

At 1 year after COVID-19 infection, children’s neutralizing antibodies only differed by vaccination status. Though once erroneously believed to be incapable of contracting COVID-19, we now know children are infected at the same rate as adults. What remains unknown are the specific immune responses to COVID-19 in pediatric patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Gestational Age at COVID-19 Vaccination Affects Baby’s Antibodies

The higher the gestational age when pregnant women received a COVID-19 vaccine, the higher the serological titers at birth. Pregnant women and their newborns are at increased risk of severe or fatal COVID-19 disease. To prevent this, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises expecting mothers to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. There has been a great deal of research establishing that COVID-19 vaccination is safe and effective for pregnant women and their unborn babies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Coronavirus
Plant-based recombinant COVID-19 vaccine found to be effective

Coronavirus-like particles (CoVLP), which are produced in plants, combined with an adjuvant (Adjuvant System 03 [AS03]) forms a candidate vaccine that is effective for preventing COVID-19, according to a study published online May 4 in the New England Journal of Medicine. Karen J. Hager, from Medicago in Quebec City, Quebec,...
INDUSTRY
COVID-19 Vaccine Immune Response in Children with HIV

Children living with HIV had a similar immune response to mRNA COVID-19 vaccination as children without HIV. The effect of COVID-19 vaccination in children who contracted HIV vertically (from their mothers) has not been thoroughly evaluated. One study, presented at this week’s 40th Annual Meeting of the European Society for Pediatric Infectious Diseases (ESPID), endeavored to do just that.
SCIENCE

