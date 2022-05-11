ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwegian Cruise Line Cancels 2023 Northern Europe Sailings

By Melissa Mayntz
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith tensions in Eastern Europe still unresolved, Norwegian Cruise Line has opted to extend the cancelation of its Baltic sailings and Russian ports of call through 2023. This impacts sailings aboard Norwegian Getaway, which may be remaining in the Caribbean instead. More Cruises Canceled. Guests booked aboard Norwegian Getaway...

CBS LA

"It was pretty miserable": Princess cruise ship passengers suffer from COVID

A two-week trip to a Hawaiian paradise turned into a nightmare for some passengers on board a Grand Princess cruise ship after they got COVID-19. "We have massive headaches," said Vicki Herbers, of Murrieta, a cruise ship passenger. "We have a cough and runny nose. It was pretty miserable. I'll be very glad to get home tomorrow."Herbers and her 80-year-old mother, Sharon, tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday. For the last four days, they've been quarantined in their room. Herbers, an RN, said she was shocked that nobody checked in on them. "I said I've been a nurse in lots of places and this is not how you deal with sick patients," she said. "Somebody has to make a point of contact, to know if they're dead or alive, for God's sake." She said after multiple calls to staff, a paramedic brought Tylenol and cough medication, but she has been denied any medical visits from a doctor or nurse. Princess Cruises would not confirm how many people are sick on board the ship but said in a statement: "Guests and crew who tested positive were isolated while monitored and cared for by our shipboard medical team." Herbers believes that hundreds of people on board have COVID-19. 
MURRIETA, CA
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Changes a Key Policy (You Will Be Happy)

During the pandemic, Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report adopted what it called "Cruise with Confidence." That policy enabled customers to book cruises and cancel them as late as 48 hours before departure. If you canceled, you could opt for a refund or a "Future Cruise Credit."
Apartment Therapy

Dreaming of Moving to Bali? Here’s What to Know If You’re American

Even if you’ve never visited Bali, you may be familiar with its laid-back vibe. Known for its ancient temples, lush rainforests, and vast coastline, this Indonesian island beckons folks from far away to experience the action of premium surfing or the relaxation of a spiritual retreat. Although some enjoy...
WORLD
Upworthy

A study reveals the cheapest time to buy airfare

Everyone seems to have a theory on the best time to purchase airfare to save the most money. Some say it's right before take-off. Others will swear that prices are lowest six months before the flight. Well, now we have the truth. A scientific study was conducted by Expedia and the Airlines Reporting Commission that found the best times to buy flight tickets to get the best deal possible.
LIFESTYLE
cruisehive.com

Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Hit by Cargo Vessel in The Bahamas

Royal Caribbean’s Mariner of the Seas was involved in an accident today as the vessel was struck by a cargo ship in Freeport on Grand Bahama Island, in The Bahamas. The accident is unfortunate as Royal Caribbean International had only recently changed the itinerary from a sea day to a day at Freeport. The Tropic Freedom cargo vessel hit the concrete pier in the port and then hit the stern of Mariner of the Seas. The cargo vessel was lodged into the stern of Mariner of the Seas.
ECONOMY
Thrillist

This Airline Has $99 Flights to Paris, Iceland & Dublin Right Now

Now that Play, a budget airline connecting the US with Europe, has finally started flights out of the US, there are sales galore. Last week, it offered 25% off flights to a handful of destinations in Europe. Now, it’s celebrating its inaugural flight out of Boston with another discount to a quartet of European destinations.
TRAVEL
The Independent

‘My child had no shoes to put on his feet’: Anger as Qantas offloads bags before Australia-London flight

Enraged Qantas passengers have gone days without luggage on trips to the UK from Australia, after the airline offloaded some economy bags before taking off from Darwin.Customers claim they weren’t told until the flight had almost landed in London, with some saying they have gone four or five days without their belongings.The airline says that essential works to Darwin Airport’s runway last week are to blame for additional aircraft weight restrictions, which they claim forced staff to unload some economy passengers’ bags without warning.This morning, customer Sam Thanos tweeted that his party had gone four days without bags after touching...
WORLD
TheStreet

Carnival Unveils a Surprise Answer to Royal Caribbean's CocoCay

You can't watch television without seeing ads for Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report. The cruise line has been one of the top travel brands on TV. Many of those ads feature images from CocoCay, the company's reimagined private island in the Bahamas. The island has completely...
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Norwegian Say Goodbye to Pandemic Rule

Cruise lines have suffered perhaps worse than other businesses during the pandemic. That's because the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has more control over cruise operators than it does airlines, concert venues, or really anything else. The reason is that Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report, Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report, and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report operate as foreign companies, even though their headquarters are on U.S. soil.
The Independent

Ryanair denies boarding to 15-year-old whose passport is valid for Spain flight

The Schoneville family from Motherwell made a very early start for their holiday flight to Tenerife on Monday morning, 2 May.Parents Lisa and Neil, Zak aged 15 and his sister Lily, 13, arrived at Glasgow Prestwick airport at 4am ahead of the 6.10am departure of flight FR653.They were first in the queue for Ryanair. But within minutes they were told they would not be flying.The airline claimed Zak’s passport had expired – even though it has five months to run.The travel document was issued in March 2017 and has an expiry date of 31 October 2022. It meets the...
WORLD

