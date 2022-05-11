Covid Rates Rise in Rehoboth, Seekonk

The Frances Fleet in Point Judith was able to manage some decent cod action whenever the weather has provided a window to get out on the grounds. High hook has generally been landing 3-4 keepers, with jigs starting to outfish bait this week. The fleet also made their first squid trip last Friday, and the results were strong. They got into squid as soon as the jigs hit the water, and high hook managed close to 3 buckets! Cod fishing will continue through April and into early May when they might have a chance to start targeting fluke. Reservations continue to be required for cod trips so be sure to book online or call the office before heading to the dock.

