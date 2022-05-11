ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth, MA

Covid Rates Rise in Rehoboth, Seekonk

By Joe Siegel
reportertoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rate of Covid infections continue to increase. For the two week period ending on April 30, the Massachusetts Department of Health said Rehoboth had a daily positivity rate of 10.28 percent. Seekonk reported 8.68 percent. The statewide percent positivity average is 5.11. The 14...

reportertoday.com

Comments / 2

