ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Related
Taste Of Home

Do Tortillas Really Need to Be Refrigerated?

We’ve all wondered about this—if a package of tortillas can safely sit on a grocery store shelf, do they need to be refrigerated when you get home? The answer has more to do with shelf life than safety. Do Tortillas Have to Be Refrigerated?. No, tortillas do not...
AGRICULTURE
Digital Trends

Breville Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro review: one really smart oven

We had our doubts when we heard the Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro app helped cook the food it made, but then we tested it. As far as smart ovens go, the app gives it all the brains it needs to cook and bake delicious meals. That said, the app can only do so much, and this oven, with its 13 cooking functions, needs to do most of the heavy lifting. We spent three months putting all those features to the test, and this is what we found out.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Rice#Brown Rice#Cooked Rice#Rice Bowl#Home Depot#Micom
CNN

These 37 Products Will Make Your Day Better

Some gadgets and items can support you in your efforts to look on the bright side of life. Whether it's because they throw a motivational quote at you, help to make your work more efficient, or because they offer a chance to introduce some playfulness to your day. This article has the 37 Amazon products that will make your day better.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Amazon
Epicurious

Vegan Mapo Tofu

In culinary school, I learned how to make the vegetarian version of mapo tofu from chef Li, a Sichuanese chef, who explained that the four essential ingredients are the fermented black beans, chili bean paste, ground Sichuan peppercorns, and ground red chiles—everything else was negotiable. He used minced shiitake mushrooms in place of the ground beef and taught me to thicken the dish with three rounds of starch slurry, until the tofu was suspended in a silky, viscous sauce. We toasted fresh red peppercorns in oil and ground up more peppercorns to sprinkle on the dish for the famous numbing sensation, and suddenly all the elusive, seductive aromas were effortlessly alive.
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

How to Make a Copycat Version of The Cheesecake Factory’s Chicken Piccata

The Cheesecake Factory certainly offers a mountain of options on its menu, which spans over 20 pages and boasts over 250 items to choose from. And yet, with so many options, many tend to gravitate toward their favorites—like The Cheesecake Factory Chicken Piccata. Between the perfectly cooked thinly sliced chicken, the creamy lemon sauce and the magically swirled angel hair pasta, it’s no wonder this dish is such a popular choice.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Guardian

Koftas, spicy breakfast oats and lamb timballo: Yotam Ottolenghi’s recipes for freekeh

Freekeh, with its coarse texture and earthy, nutty flavour, is the grain I’m drawn to at this time of the year. As the evenings close in, this toasted wheat has a smokiness and heft that just feels right. It also loves to absorb the flavour of anything with which it shares a pot, so play around with it, especially if it’s not a grain you know that well: it’s great in all sorts of soups and stuffings, pilafs and one-pot dishes.
RECIPES
therecipecritic.com

Slow Cooker Orange Chicken

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This delicious and tangy orange chicken is made right in your slow cooker and is better than takeout. It’s coated in an irresistible sauce that will keep your family asking for this at least once a week!
RECIPES
Parade

Sweet Potato Gnocchi In a Brown Butter Sage Sauce Is What Fall Pasta Dreams Are Made Of

If you love the Italian pasta dish known as gnocchi, but want to try something different, may I suggest giving the sweet potato version a whirl? Using sweet potato in place of regular potato as the main ingredient gives these traditional pillow dumplings a slightly sweet flavor—while maintaining the same irresistible texture. This dish is guaranteed to take pasta night to the next level.
RECIPES
CNN

TikTok Said To Buy These Things And I'm So Glad I Did

The online shopping world can be challenging, but it’s about to get a lot easier with the latest and hottest items on TikTok that will make you want to shop! Whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking to shop for the ideal gift for friends or family, these 35 products are sure to please. Scroll down now to see all of the hottest TikTok trends.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
thesouthernladycooks.com

CROCK POT BACON RANCH POTATOES

This Crock Pot Bacon Ranch Potatoes is such a simple recipe and is absolutely delicious. If you love to use your crock pot definitely save this one. It’s the perfect side dish to just about any meal and it’s also perfect for any gathering. It would be a great addition to any tailgate or camping trip too.
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

Air Fryer Hasselback Potatoes

Sharply cut the cooking time for making simple yet decadent buttery potatoes!. Hasselback potatoes are much loved by cooks looking to create a delicious, fancier style of potato side dish but with less effort than it seems. The ridged spuds are a delicious move away from baked potatoes or mash and are often produced for times when there are guests at your table.
RECIPES
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy