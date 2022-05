Alvin “Fred” Johnson passed peacefully on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. He was devoted to loving his Savior and learning more about Him. He was also devoted to his wife of over 60 years, Lois, and his family. Fred was an engineer by trade, but had many talents and hobbies. He restored classic cars, including two 1955 Chevrolets, did woodworking, and fulfilled his dream of building an earth bermed home with his son, Brian. He was an active member of Grove Level Baptist Church. Fred was very involved in the lives of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

OBITUARIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO