Authorities are investigating a shooting on May 11 in the 800 block of North Hayworth Avenue that allegedly occurred during a domestic violence incident. Police received a call at 11:35 p.m. about shots fired into an occupied dwelling, and found a man at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, Los Angeles Police Department spokeswoman Annie Hernandez said. Officers determined that the man with the gunshot wound allegedly went to the apartment building and confronted a woman who lives there, fired shots into her apartment and then shot himself, Hernandez added.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO