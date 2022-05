After being absent from the calendar since 2019, National Train Day Toledo returns on Saturday, May 14 at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza. This will be the first Toledo Train Day event in three years, as the event has been postponed the past two thanks to COVID. The 12th edition of the event in 2019 celebrated the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad.

