An iconic summer stop in Lindenwald will not be reopening for the 2022 season. Sweden Creme, 2047 Pleasant Ave., is known for its Dole Whips and Dixie Burgers, posted on Facebook this week the seasonal shop will not open this season. “It was a tough decision but (a) necessary one. Our deepest apologies to all of our loyal customers who stood by us,” according to a Facebook post. Just two months earlier, the Sweden Creme owner had planned to open mid-April, according to another Facebook post.

HAMILTON, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO