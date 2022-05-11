ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconee, GA

Oconee County Government to Hold Town Hall June 14 at Civic Center

oconeecounty.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOconee County Government will host a Town Hall Meeting on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 6...

www.oconeecounty.com

wuga.org

Mayor submits plan for North Athens Development rescue

Athens-Clarke County Commissioners could vote next week on a plan to prop up the North Athens Downtown Development Project after developers projected a $13.7 million funding gap. skyrocketing construction costs have pushed the project’s price tag up by over $13 million. Athens Housing Authority CEO Rick Parker told commissioners on...
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Road closure and detour plan underway in Athens

WHAT: The Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners, Georgia Bridge & Concrete have closed and detoured the Westbound Freeway Entrance (on Old Hull Rd) and the ramp on SR 8 to SR 10 to the traveling public, where the construction activities are taking place. We anticipate to re-open the above-mentioned road closure back to the traveling public on or about March 5th, 2023. Dates may change due to weather or other factors.
ATHENS, GA
Savannah Tribune

Georgia Leaders Visit Carver State Bank

At the request of State Representative Carl W. Gilliard (House District 162), a distinguished group of Georgia State Legislators visited Carver State Bank last week to meet with Carver President Robert E. James. The visiting delegation included State Representatives Sandra G. Scott (House District 76), Doreen Carter (House District 93) and Viola Davis (House District 87). They were accompanied by Dr. Rickie C. Keys, a nationally recognized diversity and inclusion advocate, public health professional, social scientist and health inequities analyst. The meeting was held at the Carver Skidaway Road Office.
SAVANNAH, GA
roadsbridges.com

Georgia DOT closes bridge indefinitely

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) announced the indefinite closure of a bridge over the Alcovy River is after a failed inspection on Monday. The inspection team found extensive corrosion where steel pilings meet a concrete bent cap on the County Road 213 bridge, according to 11 Alive News. The...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Former Manager in Winder gets top post in Cleveland

A former Barrow County Manager will serve the same role in White County: Michael Renshaw has been named by White County Commissioners as the sole finalist for the job. Mike Renshaw has over 29 years of experience in local government leadership and management and, as a result of his commitment to his profession and high ethical standards, he is a Credentialed Manager through the International City/County Management Association. His experience as a county manager spans over 10 years, having previously served in that role for Barrow County, Georgia and the County of Camden, North Carolina. A proud veteran of the United States Navy and Persian Gulf War, Mike returned to school following his honorable discharge and completed his Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice and Master of Public Administration degree at Arizona State University. Mike and his wife Judy are the proud parents of five children and eight grandchildren. They are active members of their church and enjoy spending time exploring state parks and recreating in the outdoors.
WINDER, GA
WALB 10

Georgia Primary: What You Need to Know

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -With election season among us, here are some important local election updates and deadlines you make want to know before casting your vote. Ginger Nickerson is the Supervisor of Elections for Dougherty County. “Advanced voting is still going on,” Nickerson said. “We also have a weekend of...
ALBANY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Town Hall Meetings#Zoom
sky21.com

Two Special Education Teachers Arrested in Polk County

Two Polk School District special educator teachers, Camela Carter Mears, 49, of Cedartown, and Mary E. Seyler, 49, of Dallas, were arrested and terminated this week for two separate incidents involving students. Mears was a special education teacher at Van Wert Elementary School, while Seyler was a special education teacher...
POLK COUNTY, GA
Forsyth County News

This is how many COVID cases are at Northside Hospital Forsyth right now

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the coronavirus in our community. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing today. Northside Hospital Forsyth is now updating their data once per week....
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
News4Jax.com

Georgia Gov. Kemp signs 2023 budget, which includes teacher pay raises

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday signed into law the state’s 2023 budget. “We have prioritized education, public safety and healthcare, even when we faced truly unprecedented times,” Kemp said. The budget beginning July 1 continues $5,000-a-year pay raises that began in April for state and university employees...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Kemp, DOR to issue one-time tax refunds

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp and the Department of Revenue (DOR) announced Wednesday that DOR will begin issuing special, one-time tax refunds this week. A release from the governor’s office said this initiative is a result of House Bill 1302, which was recently passed by the Georgia General Assembly and signed into law by Kemp. This legislation allows for an additional refund of income taxes from 2020 because of the state experiencing a revenue surplus.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Nursing staff said they were too busy to give residents water, showers. One of their residents died a month later.

A grandmother's family was awarded $6 million after she died at a Gwinnett County nursing home with a history of violations. This past March, a jury awarded $6 million to the family of a grandmother who died at a Gwinnett County nursing home with a history of violations. The case centered on a growing problem in the long-term care industry, leading some to believe it contributed to the woman’s death. President Biden believes his plan will help.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Community rocked by deaths of Eagle's Landing High students

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Kendarius Dodson was a young man with bright future. He was pursuing his dream of playing Major League Baseball when his life was cut tragically short. His vehicle crashed along a stretch of road in McDonough Wednesday afternoon, just a few miles from Eagles Landing High School.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Midway through, Georgia is seeing record early voting

ATLANTA, Georgia (WDEF) – Georgia officials report record early voting numbers continue for the May primaries. 270,000 Georgians have voted early in the first week and a half (through Wednesday). That’s far in front of both the 2018 and 2020 primaries. We still have one more weekend and...
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Jenkins: GOP control would put Georgia’s seniors on chopping block

Like so many Georgians, I’ve spent my life paying into Medicare and Social Security benefits that I knew I would rely on when I retired. I worked hard and paid my dues knowing I’d be supported when I got older – to me, that’s part of the American dream. So it’s appalling to me that […] The post Jenkins: GOP control would put Georgia’s seniors on chopping block appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE

