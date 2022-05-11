ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, SC

Varsity Softball travels to Gilbert for District Championship

By Admin
wearecamdenhs.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Varsity Softball team travels to Gilbert today, Wednesday, May 11th, to take on the Indians in the AAA Lower...

wearecamdenhs.com

wearecamdenhs.com

Varsity Softball defeats the Bulldogs of Georgetown 9-5

The Varsity Softball team defeated the Bulldogs of Georgetown 9-5 Monday, May 9th, at Marcus Warren Field. The team will travel to Gilbert Wednesday, May 11th, to take on the Indians in the District Championship. Game time is set for 5:00 pm, the Lady Dogs have to beat the Indians twice to become District Champions.
GEORGETOWN, SC
coladaily.com

Post-season heating up for Midlands high school teams

The spring sports season of the South Carolina High School League is headed into the home stretch. Regardless the field of play, a large number of Midlands teams find themselves in the title picture. The competition continues Wednesday with 10 softball teams playing in district finals. Camden, Batesburg-Leesville and River...
LEXINGTON, SC
Columbia Star

Scott tabbed to lead A.C. Flora

The A.C. Flora Falcons have tabbed Lakewood’s Ed Scott as its new head coach for boys basketball, replacing Joshua Staley who left for Ridge View. “It was a perfect fit,” Scott said. “Going through the interview process I saw the commitment they were making towards excellence academically and athletically. I was making over an hour commute to Lakewood, so it was a good opportunity to get back closer to Columbia. A lot of our values lined up as well. It was just the right fit.”
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

No. 3 Gamecocks go low, punch ticket to NCAA Championship

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — No. 3 South Carolina went low and shot 282 (-6) on Wednesday to punch its ticket to the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship (May 20-25) at Grayhawk Golf Club next week. The top-seeded Gamecocks got 17 birdies and an eagle from the team’s four counting scores today at the NCAA Tallahassee Regional.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Gilbert, SC
Sports
City
Gilbert, SC
WYFF4.com

Gamecocks replace opponent on 2023 football schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (GamecocksOnline) The University of South Carolina football team will host the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Saturday, November 4, 2023, it was announced today. Jacksonville State will replace the Liberty Flames on South Carolina's 2023 schedule. The contest will be the first ever played on the gridiron...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

South Carolina basketball lands Illinois transfer

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina first year head basketball coach Lamont Paris will be getting the services of Illinois transfer Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk who has committed to the Gamecock program. Playing behind consensus First Team All-American Kofi Cockburn, Bosmans-Verdonk appeared in 24 games as a sophomore with two starts. He...
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

Upstate down Gamecocks for first time

COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina baseball team fell to USC Upstate, 9-6, Tuesday night at Founders Park. It was Upstate’s first win in 14 meetings in the series. The Spartans scored four runs in the top of the second inning on three hits. Carolina came back to score a run in the bottom […]
COLUMBIA, SC
#Dog#Varsity Softball#Indians#Gilbert High School#The Lady Dogs#The Team Coaches
cn2.com

York Co. Women Head to National Senior Games

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Three York County women are heading to Florida for the National Senior Games. In the interview above, CN2 Today host Renee O’Neil talks with the ladies about health and fitness.
YORK COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

South Carolina Woman 'Speechless' After Scoring Top Lottery Prize

The universe works in mysterious ways — that's what one woman in South Carolina discovered when she scored big lottery prize. A Midlands woman recently tried her luck at the lottery, picking up a $3 Bingo Squared scratch-off ticket at a store she didn't even intend on stopping at, according to a release from the South Caroline Education Lottery. She was on her way to another store when she couldn't change lanes and ended up driving to the Cheap Way #2 on North Main Street in Sumter.
SUMTER, SC
swlexledger.com

Lexington One announces promotions for the coming year

Lexington, SC 05/12/2022 - At several recent meetings of Lexington County School District One's Board of Trustees, they approved the hiring and/or promotion of seven educators to the position of assistant principal at schools across the district. These new assistant principals will begin on July 1, 2022. Tiffany A. Wagner...
LEXINGTON, SC
thenewirmonews.com

Reggaetronic Music Festival returns to Lake Murray

The 9th annual Reggaetronic Lake Murray Music Festival is returning to Spence Island for some fun in the sun on Lake Murray on 4 June 2022 accessible by boat only. The lineup this year includes Henry Fong from Jupiter, FL, Brian Dawe who was featured on VH1’s Master of the Mix and was Rhianna and Jake Owens Tour DJ, Signal Fire from Wilmington, NC, Sun Dried Vibes and Lefty at the Washout. Reggaetronic is partnering Tidewater Boats, Monster Energy, Titos, Wilson Marine, and others to put on this completely free floating music festival to the public.
MUSIC
thelakemurraynews.net

Teacher honored at Chapin High

In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, an event was held at Chapin High School on May 4, to celebrate Amy Carter, who was recently recognized as the 2022 Teacher of Year by The Council of Chief State School Officers. The event, hosted by Equitable, a national financial services company with...
CHAPIN, SC
swlexledger.com

Join in the excitement and be a part of the Lake Murray landscape forever

Lake Murray, SC 05/11/2022 - The Capital City/Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism Board announces the “Welcome to Lake Murray” destination landmark project at the Lake Murray Dam located at Highway 6 and 60. Residents and visitors can buy-a-brick and be a part of this historic project and leave a legacy at Lake Murray.
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia Star

Junior League of Columbia swears in first African-American president

Local entrepreneur and community leader Rania Jamison made history in front of a standing room only crowd recently when she was sworn in as the first African-American president of the Junior League of Columbia. “The last few years have dealt us all some serious blows,” Jamison said. “Now we need...
COLUMBIA, SC
kool1027.com

Historic Camden Hosting Two Events this Weekend

On Friday, May 13th Historic Camden Foundation welcomes George Washington. He will host a party at the Kershaw House from 5:30pm to 10pm, that will include a catered dinner, live music, and English country dancing. On Saturday, May 14th at 10am, George will lead a parade through the streets of Camden to Hampton Park, where he will speak briefly in tribute of Baron de Kalb. Washington will then lead the parade back to Historic Camden where visitors will find the colonial village open to explore. Historic trades people will be demonstrating at the forge, farm, pottworks, and brickyard, and docents will be available to answer questions in the historic buildings. For more information or to purchase tickets to Friday’s dinner please visit our website at historiccamden.org. Tickets for Saturday’s event are $5 per person and can be purchased at either of their gift shop locations.
CAMDEN, SC
WLTX.com

South Carolina Superintendent of Education candidates

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A large number of candidates will be vying to become the next South Carolina Superintendent of Education. And the first hurdle will for them will be the June 14 primary. The current officeholder, Molly Spearman, announced last fall she would not seek another term in office...
COLUMBIA, SC
carolinapanorama.com

Carolina Slingshot Rentals -- Business of the Week

Imagine a Corvette convertible falling in love with a motorcycle. If they got married, their offspring would look like a Slingshot. Slingshots are open air vehicles that feature two wheels on the front and one in the back. The bold and flashy vehicles are built for fun, cruising and showing off.
COLUMBIA, NC

