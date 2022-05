There isn't a hitter in baseball more locked in right now than Bryce Harper, who keeps powering the Phillies to wins out west. Harper doubled in the first inning and crushed a three-run home run in the third inning Saturday night off of Dodgers left-hander Julio Urias, a 20-game winner last season who entered with a 2.10 ERA.

