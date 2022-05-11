ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biosurfactant production by Bacillus subtilis SL and its potential for enhanced oil recovery in low permeability reservoirs

By Bo Wu
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrobial enhanced oil recovery (MEOR) technology is an environmental-friendly EOR method that utilizes the microorganisms and their metabolites to recover the crude oil from reservoirs. This study aims to research the potential application of strain SL in low permeability reservoirs. Strain SL is identified as Bacillus subtilis by molecular methods. Based...

