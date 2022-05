ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Gas prices have reached new highs in New York. The statewide average this morning is four dollars, 65 cents, a new record. That pain extends to Ithaca, where prices have also hit a new record high at four dollars, 63 cents. In Cortland County, you’re paying an average of four dollars, 64 cents today. Drivers in Tioga County are facing similar prices as the state average.

ITHACA, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO