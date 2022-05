Fish Creek, Wis. (May 11, 2022) – Peninsula School of Art (PenArt), 3900 County Road F, Fish Creek, and fellow arts organization Write On Door County will present a free Community Open House on May 21. Each organization will offer a series of programs to celebrate the visual and literary arts throughout the day. All events are free and open to the public.

