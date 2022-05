Goats at work on Cement Hill in Kingsport, TennesseeCity of Kingsport. Goats are out and about as part of the grounds crews for Kingsport, Tennessee and other localities are using them more often as an economic means of vegetation control in the volunteer state. The goats in Kingsport have returned to Cement Hill to continue the job they started last year.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO