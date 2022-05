Wearing a seatbelt is the law of the land in Colorado, but there are plenty of reasons why people don't buckle up. Of course, there are some good reasons why you should wear your seatbelt on Colorado roads. One reason is that buckling up can save you money. Recently, 60 Colorado law enforcement agencies and the Colorado Department of Transportation teamed up for the first "Click It or Ticket" campaign. The result was 932 citations for seatbelt violations across the state - with a fine of $65 for each violation.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO