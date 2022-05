Justin Williams, a longtime law enforcement officer, is working toward his goal of completing his college education at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. “Justin is a non-traditional student who decided to pursue higher education after 11 years of service as a police officer in Pine Bluff,” said Dr. Tusty ten Bensel, director of the School of Criminal Justice and Criminology at UA Little Rock. “His interest in criminal justice comes from his years of being a police officer, both municipal, and state. Justin is energetic, full of drive, and has a passion for teaching students”

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 3 HOURS AGO