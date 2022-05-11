ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Best Way to Properly Store Potatoes and Keep Them From Sprouting

By Leslie Morgan
99.5 WKDQ
99.5 WKDQ
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When I was growing up, potatoes were a part of every dinner. My dad was a true meat and potatoes fan. It was alike a meal requirement. No pasta, just some kind of potato dish. My mom was kind of a potato cooking expert. My favorite potato dishes were her Potato...

wkdq.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baked Potatoes#Sprouting#Potato Au Gratin
99.5 WKDQ

Kane Brown Now Has His Own Line of Cereal, Kane Krunch

Kane Brown's love of cereal has gone next level. The country singer has just announced his latest venture — his own cereal — called Kane Krunch. "Does anyone else love cereal as much as I do?! Kane Krunch available now 🔥❤️," Brown writes in the caption of an Instagram photo that shows him lovingly cradling a box of the good stuff.
CELEBRITIES
99.5 WKDQ

Yuck! Here’s Why You Should Avoid Those Swim-Up Pool Bars

As warmer weather approaches, many people will be jetting off on tropical vacations to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Slapping on a swimsuit and sipping a fruity drink while wading in the warm water of a resort pool may sound like heaven, but one woman on TikTok says tourists should skip those swim-up bars and settle for sitting poolside instead.
LIFESTYLE
99.5 WKDQ

How to Remove Gum From Hair, According to an Expert: WATCH

A hairstylist on TikTok went viral after offering up an expert tip for removing gum from hair — and it turns out her bizarre trick works like a charm!. Melissa, who shares content on TikTok under the username @mabrowsandhair, had viewers cringing when she filmed herself chewing two pieces of gum before squishing the sticky substance into her hair and explaining how she planned to remove the gum.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
99.5 WKDQ

PIZZA PRIZE FIGHT: Vote for the Best Pizza Restaurant in the Evansville Area

Pizza may just be the perfect food. It's completely customizable, can feature all the major food groups, and can be eaten while sitting down or while your walking down the street enjoying the day. Plus, it comes in a variety of sizes. You can get a small one just for yourself, a medium one to feed you and a friend, a large one to feed your family, or in some cases, extra-large to feed 10 people. Some places even let you buy it by the slice if you don't want to commit to a whole one. There's thin crust, thick crust, deep dish, crust made from cauliflower, etc., etc. Whatever your tastes, it can be made into a pizza. With National Pizza Party Day coming up on Friday, May 20th, now seems like as good of a time as any decide which pizza joint in the Evansville area is doing pies right by letting you vote for your favorite.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

The Disgusting Reason Why You Shouldn’t Use Bathroom Hand Dryers

You should always wash your hands after using the restroom, right? However, if all the public restroom has are hand dryers, you might think twice. Handwashing has always been important. Even more so since the pandemic hit. I'd be willing to bet that most people wash their hands more now than they did two years ago. You want to wash all of those nasty germs off of your hands, dry them off, and go about your day until the next time you feel the need to wash your hands. While it's good that people are being hygienic and washing their hands, it's what happens when they dry their hands that becomes an issue.
HEALTH
99.5 WKDQ

Rise &Shine With These 25 Places to Get a Yummy Breakfast in Southern Indiana

All our lives we’ve been told that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. I don’t know about it being the most important meal, but I definitely know that is the most delicious meal of the day. And breakfast doesn’t just have to be your first meal of the day – all of those scrumdiddlyumptious breakfast foods can, and should be eaten at any time of the day. At our house, breakfast is almost always a part of our weekly dinner menu.
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy