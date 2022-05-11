Best Way to Properly Store Potatoes and Keep Them From Sprouting

Pizza may just be the perfect food. It's completely customizable, can feature all the major food groups, and can be eaten while sitting down or while your walking down the street enjoying the day. Plus, it comes in a variety of sizes. You can get a small one just for yourself, a medium one to feed you and a friend, a large one to feed your family, or in some cases, extra-large to feed 10 people. Some places even let you buy it by the slice if you don't want to commit to a whole one. There's thin crust, thick crust, deep dish, crust made from cauliflower, etc., etc. Whatever your tastes, it can be made into a pizza. With National Pizza Party Day coming up on Friday, May 20th, now seems like as good of a time as any decide which pizza joint in the Evansville area is doing pies right by letting you vote for your favorite.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO