OHSU Hospital and OHSU Health Hillsboro Medical Center hospitalization details:. Since Feb. 28, 2020, there have been 244,236 patients tested. Among those, 25,337 COVID-19 cases have been detected; 15 patients are in hospital; and 1,116 patients have tests pending. There have been 181 in-hospital deaths. There have been 85 new...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO