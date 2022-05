WBFO spoke to Nancy Nielsen about how COVID-19 infections in Western New York have risen again but local hospitals seem to have the situation under control. Nielsen said about half the infections are "incidental," meaning their infections were discovered from tests taken prior to hospital admission. "The recommendation is that whenever possible, a COVID positive patient ought to be in a single room using respiratory precautions," Nielsen said.

