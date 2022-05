Sending your kids to summer camp recently got a whole lot easier for parents in Fairfax County, Virginia, and counties across the nation are taking notice. For developing a great new virtual summer camp planning resource for parents, the Fairfax County Park Authority (FCPA) will receive a 2022 Achievement Award in July at NACo’s Annual Conference and Exposition. NACo’s annual awards program is designed to recognize innovative county government programs, and the My Summer Camp Planner is being honored in the Parks and Recreation category. Applications are judged on criteria, such as demonstrated community impact, innovation, community/county partnership and transferability -- qualities that enable it to be replicated by other counties.

